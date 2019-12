Barlean pumps in game-high 15 points for Ferndale By Tyler Urke For the Ferndale Record LYNDEN — The Ferndale girls basketball team got back on track with a 65-50 win over Gig Harbor in the final game of the Cloud 9 Christmas Classic Saturday at Lynden High School. The Golden Eagles (6-2, 2-0 NWC) had…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now