Golden Eagles rout Warriors in season opener

By Connor J. Benintendi [email protected] FERNDALE – The Golden Eagles opened their season with a notch in the win column. Riding multiple double-digit offensive runs, suffocating defense and a balanced scoring attack, Ferndale was able to shut down Edmonds-Woodway in dominating fashion. After surrendering the first four points of the game to the Warriors, the…
