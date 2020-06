WHATCOM — A forum of four GOP candidates for governor will be carried on local radio station KGMI 790 AM at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 18. It will also be on KTTH 770 of Seattle and KONA 610 of Tri-Cities and will stream live on TVW.org and YouTube. The Republican candidates participating are Loren Culp,…

