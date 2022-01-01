Gov. Inslee ends indoor mask mandate as of March 12

Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee announced on Monday, Feb. 28 that the indoor mask mandate will end on March 12. Following CDC guidance, Washington will join with California and Oregon in lifting the mandate at the end of next week. This new date does not change any other aspect of the updated mask requirements Inslee announced last week. Masks will still…
