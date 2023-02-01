Graduation not based on state test results

Ferndale School Board discusses student grade performances By Taras McCurdie Staff Reporter FERNDALE — On Oct. 30, the Ferndale School Board adopted its monitoring report for results policy 2.1 (English/language arts), 2.2 (mathematics), 2.3 (science) and 2.5 (social studies) Academic Achievement as not making reasonable progress based on the results from students’ standardized state assessments. …
