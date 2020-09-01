Group aims to ‘Connect Ferndale’

Group working to facilitate healthy conversation on a variety of topics By Brent Lindquist [email protected] FERNDALE — Last year, as flyers and stickers espousing the views of a local white supremacist group continued to appear around Ferndale, a group of residents decided to do something about it. Connect Ferndale came about sometime in September when…
