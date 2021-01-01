Groups urge Inslee to appoint new Fish & Wildlife commissioners

Representatives from 12 environmental and wildlife protection organizations sent a letter to Washington Gov. Jay Inslee this week, urging him to immediately appoint two new members to the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission. One seat on the nine-member Commission is currently vacant, while Chairman Larry Carpenter has continued to serve on the Commission even though…
- News
- Community
- Sports
- E-edition
- Legals
- Classifieds
- Special Sections
- Go Local Directory
- Contact Us
- Donate
- Cookie Policy (US)
- Log in