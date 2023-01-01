Guest Opinion: Demolishing Northwest Annex would be a tragic loss

I am a professional historian who has studied the former Whatcom County Poor Farm extensively. The Farm’s main building, now Northwest Annex, is a deeply significant historic resource that the County wants to demolish. Its association with and contributions to the county and state’s outstanding agricultural and architectural legacy, as well as its community development…
