Guest Opinion: Whatcom ‘home to managed, working forests’

Whatcom County is fortunate to have working forests managed under the strictest environmental laws and regulations and the most advanced forest practices in the world. Our working state trust lands provide wildlife and aquatic habitats, reduce net carbon emissions, provide climate-friendly wood products, and generate critical funding to support education and other public services. …
