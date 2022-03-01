GUEST OPINION: Where is the help that was promised?

By Judy Heinrichs Today was a celebration of our communities in Sumas Elementary School. A wonderful meal was served, the communities of Everson, Nooksack and Sumas were celebrated, memories of the flood shared amongst many neighbors sharing the meal and fellowship. Whatcom Strong Long Term Recovery members were there letting people know there is still…
