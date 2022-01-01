Gym Star athletes qualify for gymnastics finals

Ferndale’s Gym Star Sports Center had six athletes who qualified for Region 2 Gymnastics Championships, April 21-24 in Vancouver, Washington. Those athletes are Bella Burns, Campbell DeJong, Sabrina Barrett, Kasey DeJong, Charley Huffman and Chloe Broyles, pictured from left. Both Burns and Huffman competed as Level 8. Burns finished with a score of 34.825, Huffman…
