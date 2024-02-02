Hans Vander Veen III went home to be with his loving Savior on Feb. 1, 2024 at the age of 78 years. Hans was born in 1945 to Hans Jr. and Wilma (Sybesma) Vander Veen in Artesia, CA. His family moved to Sumas, Washington in 1949. He attended Sumas Christian Grade School, Nooksack Valley High School and Bellingham Vo-Tech college.

Hans married his high school sweetheart Beverly (Wells) in 1965. Together they raised four children: Butch (Renee), Karen (Craig Heynen), Donna (Dale Van Weerdhuizen) and Jason (Darlene). He is survived by his wife, children, 11 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, his siblings: Charlie, Ben, JennieAnn, Trena, and numerous family and friends.

Hans was preceded in death by his parents, brother Jim and daughter-in-law Lisa.

His career included Jeffcott Motors, S&H Auto Parts, Lectronic Shoppe and 32 years at Farmers Equipment Company.

Memorial service will be Friday, Feb. 9 at 11 a.m. at Second CRC Lynden, 710 Front St, Lynden.

Funeral arrangements by Sigs Funeral and Cremation Services.