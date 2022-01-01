Hatchett stays home, commits to Washington

Ferndale’s 2023 center Landen Hatchett will join brother Geirean on UW offensive line  By Connor J. Benintendi [email protected] FERNDALE – After over a year of college visits, Ferndale’s highly-coveted 2023 offensive lineman Landen Hatchett has made up his mind. On Wednesday, June 29, Landen announced his commitment to the University of Washington. He will join…

