Fairgrounds is the new out-of-weather spot WHATCOM — Low-barrier, community COVID-19 testing through the Whatcom County Health Department and Whatcom Unified Command will soon be provided at a new location, the Northwest Washington Fairgrounds in Lynden. The testing will take place in the pig barn, with those being tested entering through Gate 2 on Front…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now