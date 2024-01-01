Heritage society offers Pioneer Education Program

Each spring, Ferndale Heritage Society volunteers put on the Pioneer Education at Pioneer Village with students coming from public and home schools all over Whatcom County. Students learn about local pioneer living with hands-on experience. “This program is so popular they are turning away schools,” said Linda Harkleroad, vice president and publicity at the Ferndale…
