Cross country, swim practices are underway; soccer, football and volleyball more tentative By Calvin Bratt and Hailey Palmer Lynden Tribune staff WHATCOM ­— To the extent possible, Mike Mc-Kee talked about how high school sports may look starting up this month. McKee, the Lynden School District athletic director, spoke to the Lynden School Board on…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now