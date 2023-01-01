Hope for the holidays: Gift drive raises $10,000 for immigrant families

BELLINGHAM — Immigrant Resources and Immediate Support (IRIS), a nonprofit serving Whatcom and Skagit counties, announces the conclusion of its Hope for the Holidays campaign, which generated more than $10,000 in local contributions. Proceeds of the fundraiser were used to purchase food, blankets, warm winter clothing and household necessities for 38 local families. The majority…
