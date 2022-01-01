Hovander Park reopens

Whatcom County Parks and Recreation announced Friday that Hovander Park is again open to the public. This includes all park areas, trails, bathrooms and parking areas. The Fragrance Garden at Tennant Lake is also open. The Boardwalk Trail does still remain closed, as well as the playgrounds. Whatcom County Parks and Recreation appreciates your patience…
