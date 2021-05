Cutoff is next Friday, May 21 WHATCOM — If you’re interested in running for public elected office locally, get ready to file your Declaration of Candidacy. Candidate filing week is May 17-21, 2021. To view offices open for election this year, a list is on the Whatcom County Auditor’s Office website under Candidate Resources. See…

