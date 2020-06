Northbound has its turn for six days, then to southbound FERNDALE — Travelers who use southbound Interstate 5 between Birch Bay-Lynden Road and State Route 548/Grandview Road should plan for the freeway to be reduced to one lane 24 hours a day from Wednesday, June 17, to Tuesday, June 23. Traffic will be shifted onto…

