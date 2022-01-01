Immetje Howard

Immetje “Immy” Howard, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, Jan. 17. Immy was easy to love and with her gentle spirit, she always got along with people.

Immetje Vlaming was born to Gerrit and Johanna (VanMunnen) Vlaming and raised in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. She was the youngest of five children.

Immy, as a young girl, remembers having a happy childhood and devoted parents, then the abrupt takeover on May 10, 1940 when the German Army invaded Holland. Life drastically changed for her as a little girl.

On May 5, 1945 the Canadians forced the surrender of the Nazi occupation and Holland was free and the war was officially over.

This difficult time would forever shape Immy’s life.

Immy completed high school and went to night school while working at the Passenger Office of Holland America Line for a few years. She then went to work for the K.L.M Royal Dutch Airlines as a secretary to the director of the Aerocarte Department.

In 1953, Immy met a pastor and his wife of the Christian Reformed Church in Los Angeles.

He was in Amsterdam on sabbatical studying at the University. They became friends and eventually the couple paper-sponsored Immy to come to America.

Immy came to Los Angeles in 1954 where she met her husband William H. Howard through mutual friends. They were married Dec. 10, 1955.

In early 1955, Immy joined the First Interstate Bank of Los Angeles in the Bond Securities Department and went on to retire as the assistant vice president in 1989. Immy was an active member of the American Institute of Banking as well as the National Association of Bank Women.

She became chairman of the NABW-Los Angeles group as well as their regional Conference Chairman.

In retirement, Bill and Immy settled in Lynden. Immy became active at Faith Reformed Church and volunteered at the Lynden Chamber of Commerce.

Immy was preceded in death by her husband Bill. She is survived by a brother in Holland, and numerous nieces and nephews, and many dear friends.

We are truly grateful to the caregivers these last several months as Immy’s illness started getting worse.

A graveside service will be Monday, Jan. 31 at 10:15 a.m. at Monumenta Cemetery, followed by an 11 a.m. memorial service at Faith Reformed Church, Lynden.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.