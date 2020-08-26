Impaired-driver patrols through Sept. 7

Poly-substance crashes have been on the rise WHATCOM — County Sheriff’s deputies and Bellingham and Ferndale police officers will participate in extra patrols to apprehend impaired drivers now through Sept. 7. The Washington Traffic Safety Commission is working with more than 135 law enforcement agencies statewide through Labor Day, historically a time when Washington sees…
