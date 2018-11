Initial election results

State Senator Legislative District 42 Doug Ericksen: 30,978, 50.4% Pinky Vargas: 30,527, 49.6% Representative — Position 1 Legislative District 42 Justin Boneau: 30,291, 49.3% Luanne Van WervenL 31,108, 50.7% Representative — Position 2 Legislative District 42 Sharon Shewmake: 30,779, 50.1% Vincent Buys: 30,648, 49.9% Whatcom County Council At-Large Position B Carol Frazey: 48,722, 58.5% Mike…

