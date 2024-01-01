UPDATE: Inmate dies at Whatcom County jail, second inmate hospitalized

Staff Reports WHATCOM — Whatcom County’s Law Enforcement Mutual Aid Response Team (LEMART) is investigating a death at the county jail. According to a March 14 email from Megan Peters, public information officer for the Bellingham Police Department, the individual who died was 28-year-old Andre Haas. Wednesday at approximately 10:50 a.m., Bellingham Police Department was…
