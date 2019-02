Agency says compliance was reached in mid-2018, however FERNDALE — The Washington Department of Ecology is fining Intalco Aluminum LLC $27,500 for air pollution. The Ferndale facility exceeded its air permit 11 different times in 2017 and 2018, says the state agency. As a result, more fluoride and particulate matter was put into the air…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now