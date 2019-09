WHATCOM — The Interfaith Coalition’s Winter Warmth Drive provides gently used coats, hats, gloves and scarves to children and adults at locations in Whatcom County. To donate, bring your clean items to any Banner Bank location; the Interfaith office at 910 14th St. in Bellingham; or many congregations throughout Whatcom County. For collection sites, see…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now