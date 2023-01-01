Jan. 6 deadline to report weather damage

County’s Division of Emergency Management response moves toward recovery WHATCOM – The deadline to report December’s weather-related damage that occurred within Whatcom County is Friday, Jan. 6. In accordance with Whatcom County’s Emergency Proclamation, individuals and businesses should report damage received as the result of winter storms between Dec. 18 and Dec. 28, 2022. The…
