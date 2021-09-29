Jan Marie Hatch, beloved mother, grandmother and GG, passed away peacefully Thursday, Sept. 23 in her home surrounded by family and friends at the age of 91.

Jan was born in Sumas, Washington to Hermann and Inez Edin on January 18, 1930. Siblings Tom Edin and Janine Harrison preceded her in death. Her sweetheart and husband Herbert Hatch passed in 2017.

Jan is survived by her sons Joel (Paula) Jorgensen and Jerry (Lori) Jorgensen, grandchildren Jamie (Josh) Ross and Jeromy (Kristyn) Jorgensen, as well as great-grandchildren Allison and Emmalynn Ross and Suraya and Kegan Jorgensen.

Jan loved and was utterly dedicated to her family wanting everyone to know her as grandma or GG.

She was a very hard worker both at home and professionally. After 28 years of banking experience, she retired as operations manager from People’s Bank in 1990.

Jan loved nature, flowers and being outside, and spent much of her time gardening. She also enjoyed activities such as stained glass and baking.

Jan lived her life with a belief that one should be grateful for everything they have.

A memorial service honoring the strength of her spirit will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 5 at 2 p.m. at Sumas Advent Christian Church.

A graveside ceremony preceded at 1 p.m. at Lakeside Cemetery.

In her memory and in a reflection of her preference, we encourage attendees to wear light colors or floral patterns. GG would not appreciate anyone making a fuss over her, so we are also asking in place of flowers that you please donate to Whatcom County Hospice.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.