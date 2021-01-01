Jansen Art Center kicks off fall programs

Japanese ceramics, phosphorous paint classes featured LYNDEN — Lynden’s Jansen Art Center kicked off its fall season Sept. 1, with a new exhibit and a wide variety of performances and classes available for people of all ages to enjoy. Fall art workshops at the center include textiles, jewelry making, ceramics, performing arts and painting. “Every…
