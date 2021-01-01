Jansen Art Center kicks off fall programs

Japanese ceramics, phosphorous paint classes featured LYNDEN — Lynden’s Jansen Art Center kicked off its fall season Sept. 1, with a new exhibit and a wide variety of performances and classes available for people of all ages to enjoy. Fall art workshops at the center include textiles, jewelry making, ceramics, performing arts and painting. “Every…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now


Email Brent at [email protected]