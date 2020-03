Eowyn Ivey is here March 7 WHATCOM — In this 12th season of Whatcom READS, the countywide shared-book-read experience, author Eowyn Ivey is here March 5-7 to discuss her book “To the Bright Edge of the World.” Her appearances at five venues in Ferndale, Bellingham and Lynden are free. No reservations or tickets are required…

