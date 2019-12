Lecture, arts presentations live-streamed to Third CRC LYNDEN ­— The January Series of lectures and concerts from Calvin University in Grand Rapids, Michigan, is livestreamed again to Third Christian Reformed Church, starting Jan. 8, 2020. Each of the 15 sessions, free to the public to attend, is at 9:30 a.m. in the downstairs Gathering Room;…

