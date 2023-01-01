On Dec. 17, 2022, Jeanette (Jeanie) Cyr of Everson died at the age of 101. She passed peacefully at the Christian Health Care Center.

Jeanie was born to Ray and Margaret Ham on Feb. 7, 1921 in Seattle and had one sister, Julie.

Jeanie attended Everson Grade School and graduated from Mt. Baker High School in 1937.

In 1941, Jeanie graduated Phi Beta Kappa from the University of Washington and was a member of the Delta Delta Delta Sorority.

In November of the same year, Jeanie married Douglas Cyr and together they raised two children, Peggy (Jim) Haugen and Clark (Beverly) Cyr. Doug and Jeanie were married for 58 years until his death in 1999.

Jeanie is survived by her grandchildren Chris (Karla), Brian (Jen), Steve (Jana), Sarah (Donnie), Emily (Kelly); great grandchildren Taylor, Kaitlyn, Cassidy, Bailey, Brooke, Lauren, Allie. Brock, Payton, Sloan, Cameron, and Tyler; and great great grandchild Clay. Jeanie worked in the public information office at WWU and enjoyed playing organ for 32 years at Everson Presbyterian church where she was a lifetime member. She was also a member of the Everson Garden Club.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23 at Laurel Church, 162 West Laurel Road.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Bellingham Lighthouse Mission or Whatcom Hospice Foundation. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.