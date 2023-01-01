Jefferson takes oath, officially joins Ferndale School Board

Toni Jefferson takes the oath of office from Superintendent Kristi Dominguez at the Ferndale School Board’s Feb. 28 meeting. After interviewing four candidates, the board voted 4-0 on Jan. 24 to appoint Jefferson to the district’s director No. 3 position. District 3 encompasses Lummi Nation, of which Jefferson is an enrolled tribal member. (Sarah McCauley/Ferndale Record)…
