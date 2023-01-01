Jo Young went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Jan. 9, 2023. Jo was born on a farm outside of Rock Valley, Iowa on Nov. 29, 1931 to John and Jeannette Harmelink. She was her dad’s 21st child and loved her position as Baby Jo in the large Harmelink family.

Jo was a beloved mom, grandma, great-grandma, Auntie Jo, and friend.

Jo graduated from Rock Valley High School in 1949. That summer she took the train to Lynden to live with her oldest sister. She attended Bellingham Business School and then went on to work as head cashier at the Lynden Department Store.

Jo met Jack on a blind date in the spring of 1951 and they were married on May 9, 1953. They celebrated 65 years of marriage before Jack passed away in 2019.

Jo was great with numbers and worked as a cashier, bank teller, bookkeeper and receptionist over the years, as well as working alongside Jack at their Union 76 service station in Sumas. She also loved music and directed many church and community choirs and especially enjoyed directing the cantatas King of Kings and No Greater Love.

Jo was a great homemaker and loved to entertain, using all her special dishes and silverware. Her homes in Washington and Arizona were always filled with family, friends and neighbors.

Jo would often serve her famous blue ribbon pie and Dairy Queen ice cream for dessert and then the table would be cleared for a round of cards. Jo loved to play cards and was very competitive. There was always time for one more round.

Jo loved her family and was delighted when she became a grandma and great grandma.

Jo was a people person who never met a stranger. She had a knack for making people feel welcome and was always ready to put the coffee on or lend a helping hand.

Jo will be greatly missed by her children Jim (Jerri) Young, Tom (Linda) Young and Joan (Rich) Kayser; grandchildren Brandon (Ashley) Young, Stephanie (Matt) Rouleau, Jerimie (Sara) Young, Randy (Daniella) Young, Michelle (Justin) Cooper, Emilee Young, Scott Kayser and Amanda Kayser; great-grands Ella, Eli, Ryler, Olivia, Lorelei, Eastyn and Beau; sister in laws Sondra Harmelink and Dorothy Young and many, many nieces, nephews and friends.

Jo was a member of the United Methodist Church in Lynden. A celebration of her life will be held there on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 2 p.m.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.