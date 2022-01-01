Joey Workentin 

Not a day went when our mother, Joey (Jacoba) Workentin, didn’t spend her time praying for others and reading the Bible.

Many of her dearest friends and family were recipients of her love for them.

Joey was born on Oct. 29, 1927. On Oct. 24, 2022, days from her 95th birthday, she moved home to be with Jesus and join her precious husband Isaac Workentin, renewing their special love for each other.

Joey was a prayer warrior, active member of her local church, homemaker, while her husband had an award winning dairy farm, drove truck and sold RVs.

Left to survive are her dear children; Karen Workentin of Brisbane, Australia; Bonnie and husband Ken Wemp of Ephrata, WA; Randy and wife Rhonda Workentin of Lynden and Tami Workentin and husband Jim Pickering of Milwaukee, WI.

Proceeding her death are her sisters, Hilda, Tony, Marie, Ann, Gladys and Dorothy.

Joey’s smile and family resemblance can be seen in her sole surviving sister, Dixie Foster of Mill Creek, WA, who was one of her companions and caretakers, along with eight grandchildren nine great-grandchildren.

Special thanks to the Josh and Julie and the incredible supportive staff of Meadow Greens.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Lighthouse Mission.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, Oct. 29 at 1 p.m. at Grace Baptist Fellowship, 338 N. Park St. Lynden. Reception following.