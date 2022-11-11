Joseph Van Brocklin of Blaine died Oct. 29 in Sedro Woolley. He was 88.

Joe was born on Sept. 7, 1934, in Bellingham to Cecil and Elsie (Weatherby) Van Brocklin.

After serving in the Korean War, Joe married Pauline Jacober in 1958, and eventually retired from Intalco Aluminum Corp.

Joe was a member of the Bellingham Free Methodist Church (Light and Life Christian Fellowship), Northwest Holiness Assoc., and joined the SOWERS ministry providing volunteer help to Christian ministries and traveled to Mexico for many years.

Joe was a rascal, always joking and wanting his coffee. He had a quick wit and a big smile.

He loved God and his country, proudly displaying his American flag on his wall and supporting the 2nd Amendment of the US Constitution.

He is preceded in death by sons Michael and Jerry, wife Pauline, and brother Gene Van Brocklin.

Joe is survived by daughter Nancy Evans, her husband David, grandson Kyle Evans, brother Dan (Cynthia) Van Brocklin, sister Sharon Henry, and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dr. David Jeremiah or the National Riffle Association.

