Julia Parker joins North Coast Credit Union

WHATCOM — North Coast Credit Union recently appointed Julia Parker as vice president/member business lending. In the financial industry, Parker has served clients in northwest Washington for more than 30 years. “Julia’s extensive knowledge and expertise will greatly benefit our current and future business members,” said Marilyn Brink, president and CEO of North Coast Credit…
- News
- Community
- Sports
- E-edition
- Legals
- Classifieds
- Special Sections
- Go Local Directory
- Contact Us
- Opt-out preferences
- Log in