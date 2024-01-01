Justice Project aims to provide ex-convicts with options outside of jail

By Luke Seymour Staff Reporter WHATCOM — Whatcom County Executive Satpal Sidhu and Deputy Executive Tyler Schroeder met on April 15 with Lynden and Ferndale city councils to discuss the county’s Justice Project. This new initiative looks to bundle the creation of resources and solutions for Whatcom County residents facing mental health and housing crisis…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now