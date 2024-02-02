Kay Lynn Schufreider, 80, died Dec. 7 2023, at Valley Medical Center of complications from pneumonia and COVID-19.

Kay was born April 27, 1943, in Whatcom County to parents Howard and Agnes Ohlund. Kay retired from her 35-plus year career at Valley Internal Medicine and Valley Medical Center where she wore many hats. After retirement, she was able to spend quality time enjoying her family and being a wonderful grandma and great-grandma. She was lovingly referred to by her grandkids as G MA.

Kay is survived by her three children, Wendy Cote (husband Tim Cote), Jodi Riley (husband Doug Riley), and Scott Schufreider (wife Nancy Schufreider) and sister Marna Leistiko, niece Leanne Leistiko, nephew Gordy Leistiko, and great-nieces Sophie and Isabella Vacca.

Kay has five grandchildren, Brandon Cote (wife Kierstien Cote), Kyle Cote (fiancée Naomi Schulze), Michael Riley, Brianna Cote, and Savannah Hoberg (husband Hunter Hoberg).

Kay has four great-grandchildren, Jaxton Riley, Lilly Cote, Nora Cote, and baby to come shortly (Savannah and Hunter Hoberg).

There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, May 25, 2024, time and place to be determined and will be posted on Facebook.