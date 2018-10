Involved since 1980, he wants to stay on top of new challenges By Calvin Bratt [email protected] WHATCOM ­— Paul Kenner wants to continue to be a part of the many different creative initiatives Whatcom County Public Utility District No. 1 is already involved in. The Lynden businessman has served as a PUD commissioner since 1980,…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now