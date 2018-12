BELLINGHAM — On Dec. 8, Whatcom Republicans held their biennial reorganization meeting, as required by by-laws, and Kathy Kershner of Lynden was elected chair. Also elected were: Brett Bonner as vice chair, Nancy Lindsey treasurer, Patti Wieland secretary, Larry Helm state committeeman and Jennifer Sefzik state committeewoman. These officers will serve for a two-year term,…

