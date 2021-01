40 years with the station, he and co-host Lynette Morgan won a national award in 2011 By Calvin Bratt [email protected] LYNDEN ­— Jim Bouma, Lynden resident and 40-year employee with local Christian radio station KWPZ Praise 106.5, died unexpectedly Tuesday, Jan. 19, while working out at the Homestead fitness center. CRISTA Media, owner of the…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now