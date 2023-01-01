Larsen visits north Whatcom leaders

Roger Janssen, left, president and CEO of 3DX Industries, Inc., talks with Rep. Rick Larsen (WA-02) during a tour Thursday, Feb. 16 of the company’s facility in Ferndale’s Grandview Industrial Park. Congressman Larsen also visited Northwest Indian College in Bellingham and met Ferndale Mayor Greg Hansen during the day. Friday, Larsen visited with Everson Mayor John…
- News
- Community
- Sports
- E-edition
- Legals
- Classifieds
- Special Sections
- Go Local Directory
- Contact Us
- Opt-out preferences
- Log in