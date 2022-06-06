Lawrence Deeter passed away from cancer at age 53 on June 6. He was from Sumas.

Lawrence enjoyed fishing and camping.

Lawrence is preceded in death by parents Ervin and Rosalie Deeter.

Lawrence worked maintenance in motels and apartments.

Lawrence is survived by his daughter Ashley and Carmen Perez. Sons are Jacob, Anthony, Austin. He has three grandchildren. Sisters are Kathy Wells, Lorie and Rick, Maddy Irene and Brad Kerntke. Elaine Erickson Shawn Berezuk, his brother Velmar and Sally Plunk.

Lawrence is also survived by cousins, nephews, and nieces. Burial at Sumas Cemetery at a later date. There will be no service.