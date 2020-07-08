League of Women Voters bringing statewide races

Two positions are set for July televising   SPOKANE ­— Want to learn more about candidates running for state offices? The Spokesman-Review newspaper and the League of Women Voters are partnering to bring forums and debates for statewide races to communities around Washington State.   Local LWV organizations will host the forums, and many of the forums…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now


Email Brent at [email protected]