LEGALS- April 10, 2024

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

TS No WA09000053-23-1 TO No DEF-584252 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON CHAPTER 61.24 ET. SEQ. Grantor: GERALDINE A FERGUSON, TRUSTEE OF THE RICHARD AND JERI FERGUSON LIVING TRUST DATED 11/21/2000 FOR THE BENEFIT OF GERALDINE A FERGUSON, SOLE TRUSTEE OF THE RICHARD AND JERI FERGUSON LIVING TRUST, DATED NOVEMBER 21, 2000 Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING, INC. Original Trustee of the Deed of Trust: WHATCOM LAND TITLE Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps Current Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc. Reference Number of the Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2120501375 Parcel Number: 67384 and 3803213590340000 I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on May 10, 2024, 09:00 AM, Main Entrance, Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, the undersigned Trustee, will sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable, in the form of cash, or cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of Whatcom, State of Washington, to-wit: Lot 6, Block 8, Plat of View Ridge 2nd Addition, an Addition to the City of Bellingham, Whatcom County, Washington, according to the plat thereof, recorded in Volume 8 of Plats, Page 62, records of Whatcom County, Washington. Situate in Whatcom County, Washington. APN: 67384 and 3803213590340000 More commonly known as 2321 CRESTLINE DR, BELLINGHAM, WA 98229 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated May 7, 2012, executed by GERALDINE A FERGUSON, TRUSTEE OF THE RICHARD AND JERI FERGUSON LIVING TRUST DATED 11/21/2000 FOR THE BENEFIT OF GERALDINE A FERGUSON, SOLE TRUSTEE OF THE RICHARD AND JERI FERGUSON LIVING TRUST, DATED NOVEMBER 21, 2000 as Trustor(s), to secure obligations in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. (“MERS”), as designated nominee for BANK OF THE PACIFIC, Beneficiary of the security instrument, its successors and assigns, recorded May 14, 2012 as Instrument No. 2120501375 and the beneficial interest was assigned to SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING, INC. and recorded March 1, 2023 as Instrument Number 2023-0300069 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Whatcom County, Washington. II. No action commenced by SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING, INC., the current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrowers’ or Grantors’ default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: FAILURE TO PAY WHEN DUE THE FOLLOWING AMOUNTS WHICH ARE NOW IN ARREARS: DELINQUENT PAYMENT INFORMATION From February 1, 2023 To December 22, 2023 Number of Payments 1 $15,339.13 Total $15,339.13 LATE CHARGE INFORMATION February 1, 2023 December 22, 2023 $159.88 $159.88 PROMISSORY NOTE INFORMATION Note Dated: May 7, 2012 Note Amount $170,000.00 Interest Paid To: January 1, 2023 Next Due Date: February 1, 2023 Current Beneficiary: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING, INC. Contact Phone No: (888) 349-8955 Address: 3217 S. Decker Lake Dr., Salt Lake City, UT 84119 IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $130,445.77, together with interest as provided in the Note or other instrument secured, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. V. The above described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on May 10, 2024. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by April 29, 2024, (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before April 29, 2024 (11 days before the sale) the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustees’ fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers’ or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the April 29, 2024 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the current Beneficiary, SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING, INC. or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following address(es): ADDRESS GERALDINE A FERGUSON 2321 CRESTLINE DR, BELLINGHAM, WA 98229 GERALDINE A FERGUSON PO BOX 28485, BELLINGHAM, WA 98228 GERALDINE A FERGUSON, TRUSTEE OF THE RICHARD AND JERI FERGUSON LIVING TRUST DATED 11/21/2000 FOR THE BENEFIT OF GERALDINE A FERGUSON, SOLE TRUSTEE OF THE RICHARD AND JERI FERGUSON LIVING TRUST, DATED NOVEMBER 21, 2000 2321 CRESTLINE DR, BELLINGHAM, WA 98229 GERALDINE A FERGUSON, TRUSTEE OF THE RICHARD AND JERI FERGUSON LIVING TRUST DATED 11/21/2000 FOR THE BENEFIT OF GERALDINE A FERGUSON, SOLE TRUSTEE OF THE RICHARD AND JERI FERGUSON LIVING TRUST, DATED NOVEMBER 21, 2000 PO BOX 28485, BELLINGHAM, WA 98228 by both first class and certified mail on November 22, 2023, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place November 22, 2023 on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustees’ Sale. X. Notice to Occupants or Tenants. The purchaser at the Trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. Notice to Borrower(s) who received a letter under RCW 61.24.031: THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. Mediation MUST be requested between the time you receive the Notice of Default and no later than 90 calendar days BEFORE the date of sale listed in the Notice of Trustee Sale. If an amended Notice of Trustee Sale is recorded providing a 45-day notice of the sale, mediation must be requested no later than 25 calendar days BEFORE the date of sale listed in the amended Notice of Trustee Sale. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you might eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Telephone: (877) 894-4663 or (800) 606-4819 Website: www.wshfc.org The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Telephone: (800) 569-4287 Website: www.hud.gov The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: (800) 606-4819 Website: www.homeownership.wa.gov Dated: December 22, 2023 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as Duly Appointed Successor Trustee By: Alan Burton, Vice President MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps 606 W. Gowe Street Kent, WA 98032 Toll Free Number: (844) 367-8456 TDD: 711 949.252.8300 For Reinstatement/Pay Off Quotes, contact MTC Financial Inc. DBA Trustee Corps Order Number 98720, Pub Dates: 4/10/2024, 5/1/2024, FERNDALE RECORD

Published April 10 & May 1, 2024

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR KING COUNTY

In re the Estates of

Robert Henry Rondquist and

Catharine Moira Howerton,

Deceased.

NO. 24-4-02153-9 SEA

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of the estates. Any person having a claim against the decedents must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedents’ probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of first publication:

April 3, 2024

Randy Steven Rondquist, Personal Representative

Jennifer Doehne, of KHBB Law PLLC, Attorney for PR, WSBA #46594

Hoge Building Suite 800

705 Second Avenue

Seattle, WA 98104

Published April 3, 10 & 17, 2024

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR WHATCOM COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of Janet Ruth Chalfant, Deceased.

Cause No. 24-4-00256-37

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.40.030)

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication:

APRIL 3, 2024

Personal Representative:

Scott W. Chalfant

Attorney for Personal Representative: Andrew Heinz, WSBA # 37086

Address for Mailing or Service: North Sound Law Group, PLLC, 300 N. Commercial St., Bellingham, WA 98225; Phone: 360-671-7700

Published April 3, 10 & 17, 2024

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR WHATCOM COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of Ruth Marie Walters, Deceased.

Cause No. 24-4-00255-37

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.40.030)

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication:

April 3, 2024

Personal Representative:

Michael Grimes

Attorney for Personal Representative: Graham Buchanan, WSBA # 52603

Address for Mailing or Service: North Sound Law Group, PLLC, 300 N. Commercial St., Bellingham, WA 98225; Phone: 360-671-7700

Published April 3, 10 & 17, 2024

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR WHATCOM COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of Jeffrey L. Watson, Deceased.

Cause No. 24-4-00281-37

Judge: LEE GROCHMAL

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.40.030)

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication:

APRIL 10, 2024

Personal Representative:

JAY A. WATSON

Address for Mailing or Service: C/O Attorney for Personal Representative: Andrew Heinz, WSBA #37086, North Sound Law Group, PLLC, 300 N. Commercial St., Bellingham, WA 98225; Phone: 360-671-7700

Published April 10, 17 & 24, 2024