LEGALS- April 17, 2024

FERNDALE

Notice of Public Meeting of the City Council of the City of Ferndale to consider authorizing, acquisition of certain real property necessary for the Main Street Improvements Project by eminent domain (condemnation) if necessary.

Attention all parties holding on interest in the following Whatcom County Tax Parcel Numbers located in Ferndale, Washington:

TPNs #: 390221 050050, 390221 025012, 390221 035020, 390221 041018, 390221 095031, 360221 120110, 390221 130034, 390221 158032, 390221 184010, 390221 190018, 390221 196001, 390221 211024, 390228 223526, 390228 251522, 390228 316547, 390228 346526, 390228 379525, 390228 021506, 390228 055489

The City of Ferndale hereby notifies you of a planned public meeting of the City Council of the City of Ferndale to consider whether to take final action to adopt an Ordinance to authorize the acquisition of real property and/or real property interests in the above referenced properties through negotiation with property owners and by use of eminent domain (condemnation), if necessary. The meeting will be held at 5:00 p.m. on May 6, 2024 in the Ferndale Council Chambers, 5694 Second Avenue, Ferndale, Washington 98248.

Additional information can be obtained by contacting Kevin Renz, Public Works Director, at (360) 685-2376.

Susan Duncan

CITY CLERK.

Published April 17 & 24, 2024

Notice of Public Meeting of the City Council of the City of Ferndale to consider authorizing, acquisition of certain real property necessary for the Ferndale Terrace Project by eminent domain (condemnation) if necessary.

Attention all parties holding on interest in the following Whatcom County Tax Parcel Numbers located in Ferndale, Washington:

TPNs #: 390219 233156, 390219 310153, 390219 324154, 390219 328155, 390219 335155, 390219 342155, 390219 349155, 390219 356155, 390219 363155, 390219 370155, 390219 376155, 390219 384155, 390219 391155, 390219 400155, 390219 406155, 390219 419159, 390219 427160, 390219 435159, 390219 442159, 390219 450159, 390219 459159, 390219 473159, 390219 483158, 390219 493158, 390219 503158, 390219 512158, 390219 522159, 390219 534158, 390219 229142, 390219 308138, 390219 314138, 390219 320138, 390219 327138, 390219 334138, 390219 340138, 390219 347138, 390219 354138, 390219 360138, 390219 372138, 390219 380138, 390219 386138, 390219 393138, 390219 400138, 390219 408138, 390219 415140, 390219 424144, 390219 436140, 390219 457140, 390219 464140, 390219 471140, 390219 479140, 390219 487140, 390219 494140, 390219 502140, 390219 511140, 390219 518140, 390219 526140, 390219 534139, 390219 543145, 390219 348114

The City of Ferndale hereby notifies you of a planned public meeting of the City Council of the City of Ferndale to consider whether to take final action to adopt an Ordinance to authorize the acquisition of real property and/or real property interests in the above referenced properties through negotiation with property owners and by use of eminent domain (condemnation), if necessary. The meeting will be held at 5:00 p.m. on May 6, 2024 in the Ferndale Council Chambers, 5694 Second Avenue, Ferndale, Washington 98248.

Additional information can be obtained by contacting Kevin Renz, Public Works Director, at (360) 685-2376.

Susan Duncan

CITY CLERK.

Published April 17 & 24, 2024

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.108 1st Ave South, Suite 450 Seattle, WA 98104 Trustee Sale No.: WA-23-968267-BB Title Order No.: 02-23005229 Reference Number of Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2022-0402328 Parcel Number(s): 86880, 3901133111440000 Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: RAMAN DEEP SINGH AND ANUPAMDEEP KAUR, HUSBAND AND WIFE, AS JOINT TENANTS Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: Flagstar Bank, N.A. I.NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION, the undersigned Trustee, will on 4/26/2024, at 9:00 AM At the Main Entrance of the Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: LOT 149, PLAT OF PACIFIC HIGHLANDS, DIVISION NO. 4, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED ON NOVEMBER 16, 2005, UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 2051102945, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. More commonly known as: 2691 GLENMORE ST, FERNDALE, WA 98248-8992 Subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 4/14/2022, recorded 4/21/2022, under Instrument No. 2022-0402328 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from RAMAN DEEP SINGH AND ANUPAMDEEP KAUR, HUSBAND AND WIFE, AS JOINT TENANTS, as grantor(s), to BISHOP, WHITE, MARSHALL & WEIBEL, P.S., as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., SOLELY AS NOMINEE FOR UNITED WHOLESALE MORTGAGE, LLC, ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS, as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC, the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2023-0700567 II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $42,695.89. IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $638,089.82, together with interest as provided in the Note from 3/1/2023 on, and such other costs, fees, and charges as are due under the Note, Deed of Trust, or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 4/26/2024. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 4/15/2024 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 4/15/2024 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 4/15/2024 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 11/17/2023. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You may be eligible for mediation. You have only until 90 calendar days BEFORE the date of sale listed in this Notice of Trustee Sale to be referred to mediation. If this is an amended Notice of Trustee Sale providing a 45-day notice of the sale, mediation must be requested no later than 25 calendar days BEFORE the date of sale listed in this amended Notice of Trustee Sale. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-23-968267-BB. Dated: 12/21/2023 QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION, as Trustee By: Jeff Stenman, President Trustee’s Address: QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 450, Seattle, WA 98104 For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241 Trustee Sale Number: WA-23-968267-BB Sale Line: 800-280-2832 or Login to: http://www. qualityloan.com IDSPub #0190095 3/27/2024 4/17/2024

Published March 27 & April 17, 2024

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR KING COUNTY

In re the Estates of

Robert Henry Rondquist and

Catharine Moira Howerton,

Deceased.

NO. 24-4-02153-9 SEA

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of the estates. Any person having a claim against the decedents must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedents’ probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of first publication:

April 3, 2024

Randy Steven Rondquist, Personal Representative

Jennifer Doehne, of KHBB Law PLLC, Attorney for PR, WSBA #46594

Hoge Building Suite 800

705 Second Avenue

Seattle, WA 98104

Published April 3, 10 & 17, 2024

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR WHATCOM COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of Janet Ruth Chalfant, Deceased.

Cause No. 24-4-00256-37

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.40.030)

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication:

APRIL 3, 2024

Personal Representative:

Scott W. Chalfant

Attorney for Personal Representative: Andrew Heinz, WSBA # 37086

Address for Mailing or Service: North Sound Law Group, PLLC, 300 N. Commercial St., Bellingham, WA 98225; Phone: 360-671-7700

Published April 3, 10 & 17, 2024

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR WHATCOM COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of Ruth Marie Walters, Deceased.

Cause No. 24-4-00255-37

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.40.030)

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication:

April 3, 2024

Personal Representative:

Michael Grimes

Attorney for Personal Representative: Graham Buchanan, WSBA # 52603

Address for Mailing or Service: North Sound Law Group, PLLC, 300 N. Commercial St., Bellingham, WA 98225; Phone: 360-671-7700

Published April 3, 10 & 17, 2024

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR WHATCOM COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of Jeffrey L. Watson, Deceased.

Cause No. 24-4-00281-37

Judge: LEE GROCHMAL

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.40.030)

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication:

APRIL 10, 2024

Personal Representative:

JAY A. WATSON

Address for Mailing or Service: C/O Attorney for Personal Representative: Andrew Heinz, WSBA #37086, North Sound Law Group, PLLC, 300 N. Commercial St., Bellingham, WA 98225; Phone: 360-671-7700

Published April 10, 17 & 24, 2024

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR WHATCOM COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of Helen Griffin, Deceased.

Cause No. 24-4-00312-37

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.40.030)

The Personal Representatives named below have been appointed as Co-Personal Representatives of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication:

April 17, 2024

Personal Representative: Stephanie Parks and Kathy Jo Capp

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Andrew Heinz, WSBA #37086

Address for Mailing or Service: North Sound Law Group, PLLC, 300 N. Commercial St., Bellingham, WA 98225; Phone: 360-671-7700

Published April 17, 24 & May 1, 2024