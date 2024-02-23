LEGALS- February 14, 2024

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.108 1st Ave South, Suite 450 Seattle, WA 98104 Trustee Sale No.: WA-23-965046-BF Title Order No.: 23-19131-TO Reference Number of Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2110701254 Parcel Number(s): 4001303545570000, 121439 Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: HOLLY D OTIS, A SINGLE PERSON Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. I.NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION, the undersigned Trustee, will on 2/23/2024, at 10:00 AM At the main entrance to the Whatcom County Courthouse, located at 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: LOT 43, PLAT OF HOLIDAY PARK, DIVISION NO. 1, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 13 OF PLATS, PAGE 91, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. More commonly known as: 4659 SUNBURST DRIVE, BLAINE, WA 98230 Subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 7/8/2011, recorded 7/15/2011, under Instrument No. 2110701254 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from HOLLY D OTIS, A SINGLE PERSON , as grantor(s), to NORTHWEST TRUSTEE SERVICES LLC , as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $14,377.87. IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $49,482.28, together with interest as provided in the Note from 12/1/2021 on, and such other costs, fees, and charges as are due under the Note, Deed of Trust, or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 2/23/2024. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 2/12/2024 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 2/12/2024 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 2/12/2024 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 9/13/2023. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You may be eligible for mediation. You have only until 90 calendar days BEFORE the date of sale listed in this Notice of Trustee Sale to be referred to mediation. If this is an amended Notice of Trustee Sale providing a 45-day notice of the sale, mediation must be requested no later than 25 calendar days BEFORE the date of sale listed in this amended Notice of Trustee Sale. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-23-965046-BF. Dated: 10/18/2023 QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION, as Trustee By: Tianah Schrock, Assistant Secretary Trustee’s Address: QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 450, Seattle, WA 98104 For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241 Trustee Sale Number: WA-23-965046-BF Sale Line: 916-939-0772 or Login to: http://www. qualityloan.com IDSPub #0188907 1/24/2024 2/14/2024

Published January 24 & February 14, 2024

TS No WA07000218-23-1 TO No 230365270-WA-MSI NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON CHAPTER 61.24 ET. SEQ. Grantor: MERRY BRIOSO AND DELVIN BRIOSO, A MARRIED COUPLE Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust: Idaho Housing and Finance Association (which also dba HomeLoanServ) Original Trustee of the Deed of Trust: CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY OF WASHINGTON Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps Current Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: Idaho Housing and Finance Association dba HomeLoanServ Reference Number of the Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2021-0803019 Parcel Number: 4101323082050000 | 186716 I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on March 15, 2024, 09:00 AM, Main Entrance, Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, the undersigned Trustee, will sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable, in the form of cash, or cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of Whatcom, State of Washington, to-wit: PARCEL A: LOTS 23 AND 24, BLOCK 1, “CAPLE`S ADDITION TO BLAINE,” WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON, AS PER THE MAP THEREOF, RECORDED IN BOOK 3 OF PLATS, PAGE 16, IN THE AUDITOR`S OFFICE OF SAID COUNTY AND STATE.SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON PARCEL B: THAT PORTION OF LOTS 21 AND 22, BLOCK 1, “CAPLE`S ADDITION TO BLAINE,”WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON, AS PER THE MAP THEREOF, RECORDED IN BOOK 3 OF PLATS, PAGE 16, IN THE AUDITOR`S OFFICE OF SAID COUNTY AND STATE, LYING SOUTH OF THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED LINE: COMMENCING AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF LOT 21, BLOCK 1, AS PLATTED IN CAPLES ADDITION TO BLAINE, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN BOOK 3 OF PLATS, PAGE 16, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON, THENCE SOUTH 00°20`34” WEST 6.00 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE NORTH 88°36`13” WEST 65.56 FEET, THENCE SOUTH 00°15`39” WEST 25.03 FEET, THENCE NORTH 88°36`13” WEST 61.81 FEET TO THE INTERSECTION OF THE WEST LINE OF LOT 22; SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON APN: 4101323082050000 | 186716 More commonly known as 184 JEROME ST, BLAINE, WA 98230-9414 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated August 19, 2021, executed by MERRY BRIOSO AND DELVIN BRIOSO, A MARRIED COUPLE as Trustor(s), to secure obligations in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. (“MERS”), as designated nominee for CALIBER HOME LOANS, INC., Beneficiary of the security instrument, its successors and assigns, recorded August 20, 2021 as Instrument No. 2021-0803019 and the beneficial interest was assigned to Idaho Housing and Finance Association (which also dba HomeLoanServ) and recorded August 23, 2023 as Instrument Number 2023-0801820 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Whatcom County, Washington. II. No action commenced by Idaho Housing and Finance Association (which also dba HomeLoanServ), the current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrowers’ or Grantors’ default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: FAILURE TO PAY WHEN DUE THE FOLLOWING AMOUNTS WHICH ARE NOW IN ARREARS: DELINQUENT PAYMENT INFORMATION From January 1, 2023 To October 27, 2023 Total Monthly Payment $23,658.00 Total $23,658.00 LATE CHARGE INFORMATION January 1, October 27, 2023 $716.90 PROMISSORY NOTE INFORMATION Note Dated: August 19, 2021 Note Amount $405,372.00 Interest Paid To: December 1, 2022 Next Due Date: January 1, 2023 Current Beneficiary: Idaho Housing and Finance Association (which also dba HomeLoanServ) Contact Phone No: (800) 526-7145 Address: 565 W Myrtle St., Boise, ID 83702 IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $395,001.13, together with interest as provided in the Note or other instrument secured, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. V. The above described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on March 15, 2024. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by March 4, 2024, (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before March 4, 2024 (11 days before the sale) the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustees’ fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers’ or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the March 4, 2024 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the current Beneficiary, Idaho Housing and Finance Association (which also dba HomeLoanServ) or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following address(es): ADDRESS DELVIN BRIOSO 184 JEROME ST, BLAINE, WA 98230-9414 MERRY BRIOSO 184 JEROME ST, BLAINE, WA 98230-9414 by both first class and certified mail on September 22, 2023, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place September 22, 2023 on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustees’ Sale. X. Notice to Occupants or Tenants. The purchaser at the Trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. Notice to Borrower(s) who received a letter under RCW 61.24.031: THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. Mediation MUST be requested between the time you receive the Notice of Default and no later than 90 calendar days BEFORE the date of sale listed in the Notice of Trustee Sale. If an amended Notice of Trustee Sale is recorded providing a 45-day notice of the sale, mediation must be requested no later than 25 calendar days BEFORE the date of sale listed in the amended Notice of Trustee Sale. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you might eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Telephone: (877) 894-4663 or (800) 606-4819 Website: www.wshfc.org The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Telephone: (800) 569-4287 Website: www.hud.gov The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: (800) 606-4819 Website: www.homeownership.wa.gov Dated: October 31, 2023 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as Duly Appointed Successor Trustee By: Alan Burton, Vice President MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps 606 W. Gowe Street Kent, WA 98032 Toll Free Number: (844) 367-8456 TDD: 711 949.252.8300 For Reinstatement/Pay Off Quotes, contact MTC Financial Inc. DBA Trustee Corps Order Number 97196, Pub Dates: 2/14/2024, 3/6/2024, FERNDALE RECORD

Published February 14 & March 6, 2024

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR WHATCOM COUNTY

In Re: GLORIA BUREN KELSH and ARTHUR KELSH Revocable Trust, Gloria Buren Kelsh and Arthur Kelsh, Deceased.

Cause No. 24-4-00063-37

Judge: EVAN P. JONES

NONPROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.42.030)

The Notice Agent named below has elected to give notice to creditors of the above-named decedents. As of the date of the filing of a copy of this notice with the court, the notice agent has no knowledge of any other person acting as notice agent or of the appointment of a personal representative of the decedents’ estates in the State of Washington. According to the records of the court as are available on the date of the filing of this notice with the court, a cause number regarding the decedents has not been issued to any other notice agent and a personal representative of the decedents’ estates has not been appointed.

Any persons having a claim against the decedents must, before the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.42.070 by serving on or mailing to the notice agent or the notice agent’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original claim with the court in which the notice agent’s declaration and oath were filed. The claim must be presented within the late of: (1) 30 days after the notice agent served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.42.020(2)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.42.050 and 11.42.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedents’ probate assets and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: January 31, 2024

NOTICE AGENT: DANIEL KELSH

Address: 818 39th Place, Bellingham WA 98229

Attorney for NOTICE AGENT: Jessica Aurelia Carr, WSBA #43439, North Sound Law Group, PLLC, 300 N. Commercial St., Bellingham, WA 98225; Phone: 360-671-7700

Published January 31 & February 7, 14, 2024

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

In Re the Estate of:

BETTY RAE ROBINSON

NO. 24-4-00102-37

NON-PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.42.030

JUDGE: EVAN P. JONES

The Notice Agents named below has elected to give notice to creditors of the above-named decedent. As of the date of the filing of a copy of this notice with the court, the notice agent has no knowledge of any other person acting as notice agent or of the appointment of a personal representative of the decedent’s estate in the State of Washington. According to the records of the court as are available on the date of the filing of this notice with the court, a cause number regarding the decedent has not been issued to any other notice agent and a personal representative of the decedent’s estate has not been appointed.

Any persons having a claim against the decedent must, before the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.42.070 by serving on or mailing to the notice agent or the notice agent’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original claim with the court in which the notice agent’s declaration and oath were filed. The claim must be presented within the late of: (1) 30 days after the notice agent served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.42.020(2)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.42.050 and 11.42.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate assets and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION February 7, 2023

NOTICE AGENTS

Linda Lee Robinson

306 N. Commercial St., Ste. B

Bellingham, WA 98225

Attorney for Notice Agents:

Erin Mae Glass, WSBA #39746

Chuckanut Law Group, PLLC

306 N. Commercial St., Suite B

Bellingham, WA 98225

Published February 7, 14 & 21, 2024

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR WHATCOM COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of Larry Milton Brown, Deceased.

Cause No. 24-4-00093-37

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.40.030)

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication:

FEBRUARY 7, 2024

Personal Representative:

Karly Adella Young

Attorney for Personal Representative: Jessica Aurelia Carr, WSBA #43439

Address for Mailing or Service: North Sound Law Group, PLLC, 300 N. Commercial St., Bellingham, WA 98225; Phone: 360-671-7700

Published February 7, 14 & 21, 2024

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

In Re the Estates of

THERESA ANN DUPUIS,

Deceased.

NO. 24-4-00081-37

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

JUDGE: LEE GROCHMAL

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of these estates. Any person having a claim against the decedents must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedents’ probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION

02/07/2024

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Yvonne Hyde

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Erin Mae Glass, WSBA #39746

Chuckanut Law Group, PLLC

306 N. Commercial St., Suite B

Bellingham, WA 98225

Published February 7, 14 & 21, 2024

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR WHATCOM COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of JANLYNNE JEAN MCDONALD, Deceased.

Cause No.24-400118-37

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.40.030)

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication: February 14, 2024

Personal Representative: JAMES MCDONALD

Attorney for Personal Representative: Jessica Aurelia Carr, WSBA #

Address for Mailing or Service: North Sound Law Group, PLLC, 300 N. Commercial St., Bellingham, WA 98225; Phone: 360-671-7700

Published February 14, 21 & 28, 2024

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

UNIT OWNERS ASSOCIATION OF PACIFIC WOODS CONDOMINIUM, a Washington non-profit corporation,

Plaintiff,

vs.

JONI A. NESTLEBUSH and JOHN DOE NESTLEBUSH, her husband, and the marital community thereof, if any; CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC, its successors and assigns; and all unknown parties claiming an interest in the real property that is the subject of this proceeding,

Defendants.

NO: 23 2 01692 37

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

Judge Lee Grochmal

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON, to: Joni A. Nestlebush and John Doe Nestlebush, her husband, and the marital community thereof, if any; and any unknown party claiming any interest in the real property that is the subject of this proceeding.

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to appear within 60 days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to-wit, within 60 days after the 10th day of January, 2024, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff, Unit Owners Association of Pacific Woods Condominium, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff, Gregory E. Thulin, at his office below stated; and in case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court.

The purpose of this lawsuit is to foreclose a lien regarding the following described real property:

Insert Unit No. 31 of Pacific Woods Condominium, Phase 5, according to the Declaration thereof, recorded under Auditor’s File No. 2011001044, and any amendments thereto, records of Whatcom County, Washington.

Situate in Whatcom County, Washington.

APN 380332 167412 0031 / PID 79329

DATED: January 3, 2024.

Law Offices of Gregory E. Thulin, P.S.

Gregory E. Thulin, WSBA #21752

Attorney for Plaintiff

Published January 10, 17, 24, 31 & February 7, 14, 2024