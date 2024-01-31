LEGALS- February 21, 2024

FERNDALE

Ordinances of the City Council of the City of Ferndale, Washington, passed at the Council meeting of February 20, 2024.

Ordinance #2237

An ordinance amending enforcement procedures in the Ferndale Municipal Code

Susan Duncan, City Clerk

Published February 21, 2024

NOTICE OF APPLICATION AND INTENT TO ISSUE A MITIGATED DETERMINATION OF NON-SIGNIFICANCE

The City of Ferndale has received application(s) from the applicant referenced below for a proposed development project within the city limits. Based on review of the materials submitted, the development applications have been determined to be complete. The City has received and reviewed a SEPA checklist for probable adverse environmental impacts associated with the proposed project and expects to issue a Mitigated Determination of Non-Significance (MDNS) for this project using the Optional DNS process (WAC 197-11-355).

Pursuant to Title 14 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the City’s receipt of the development applications. The public and affected agencies are invited to comment on the environmental impacts of the proposed project and receive copies of the subsequent Threshold Determination (the MDNS), if requested. This may be the only opportunity to comment on the environmental impacts of the proposal.

APPLICANT:

Scott Goodall, Impact Design

5426 Barrett Road

Suite A103

Ferndale WA 98248

APPLICATION NUMBER (S):

23009-SE, 23010-SPR

DATE OF APPLICATION(S):

08/15/2023 (23009-SE) 08/15/2022 (23010-SPR)

PROJECT LOCATION:

5490 Nielsen Ave. & 0 Nielsen Ave, Ferndale,

Parcel numbers: 39022928326 & 39022930125

Legal descriptions: LOT 1A HOMESTEAD HILL LLA AS REC AF 2130202376 & LOT 2B HOMESTEAD HILL LLA AS REC AF 2130202376.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The proposal includes the construction of six (6) large storage buildings on two lots. The six (6) buildings will house a total of 66 condo use storage units, a manager’s office (with floor space equivalent to two (2) storage units). The project will also include the demolition of the existing on-site house and construction of any required Nielsen Avenue roadway frontage improvements. Additional work will complete associated driveways, 79 parking stalls (3 ADA) and extend municipal water & sewer utilities to the site. The project’s on-site storm drainage facilities will complete detention via underground stormwater detention vault and “Filterra” storm treatment facilities. The project proposes buildings more than 30,000 sf.; therefore, a SEPA determination is required.

The following reports have been prepared directly related to this project:

• Traffic Impact Analysis dated November 2023

• Wetland Delineation Summary dated March 13, 2023.

REQUESTED ACTION(S): The applicant requests a SEPA Determination from the City of Ferndale.

THE CITY INTENDS TO ISSUE A:

Mitigated Determination of Non-Significance

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD:

February 21, 2024 – March 6, 2024

CONTACT: Michael Cerbone, SEPA Administrator

[email protected]

P.O. Box 936

Ferndale, WA 98248

(360) 685-2367

Required permits and approvals include, but may not be limited to:

1. SEPA Threshold Determination, City of Ferndale

2. Land Disturbance Permit, City of Ferndale

3. Demolition Permit, City of Ferndale

4. Building Permit, City of Ferndale

5. Department of Ecology NPDES Construction Stormwater Permit

The lead agency for this proposal has determined that the project does not have a probable adverse impact on the environment, mitigation measures will be covered through the City of Ferndale regulations and review process. In addition to compliance with current City regulations, the following mitigation measures were identified relative to the proposed project:

EARTH: During construction, the contractor will install all appropriate measures and Best Management Practices (BMPs) will be in place to prevent erosion as required by the City of Ferndale, including mechanisms such as silt fences and straw waddles that are designed to capture sediment. Compliance with the City’s Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plan (SWPPP) for soil stabilization is required.

AIR: Erosion and sediment control best management practices will be used during construction. Spraying the disturbed soil with water will limit the amount of dust. The idling of work vehicles will be reduced or eliminated, dump trucks will be covered, and regular inspection of vehicles will be performed.

WATER: The contractor will implement Temporary Erosion and Sediment Controls (TESC) and Best Management Practices (BMP) and construct an engineered storm water management system designed to meet current Department of Ecology manual requirements.

Stormwater will be treated according to current standards in the current edition of the DOE Stormwater Management Manual for Western Washington and the Highway Runoff Manual.

ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH: Construction will be limited to the legal working hours for construction as stated in the Ferndale Municipal Code. Generally, working hours will occur between 7am to 10pm.

Any potential spills during construction activities and subsequent daily use will be addressed immediately in accordance with City of Ferndale and Washington State Department of Ecology standards and requirements.

Any hazardous materials onsite during construction or as part of subsequent daily use must be stored in accordance with adopted State and local regulations.

Construction equipment will be closely monitored onsite to identify any possible leaks.

PLANTS: Native plants will be installed within the bioretention facilities to enhance vegetation.

All site landscaping shall comply with City of Ferndale landscape standards. Landscape design will enhance native vegetation and supplement native soils with compost amendments.

ANIMALS: The proposal is not projected to affect any priority habitats or listed species and therefore does not contain measures to further preserve or enhance wildlife.

ENERGY AND NATURAL RESOURCES: The project shall adhere to all state and local regulations requiring energy conservation per the adopted building code.

TRANSPORTATION: Payment of traffic impact fees shall be paid pursuant to building permit approval and subject to the most recent TIF rate. The access road will be constructed to City standard.

PUBLIC SERVICES: Water, sewer, and stormwater infrastructure will be constructed to City standards.

LIGHT AND GLARE: Light from streetlamps will be directed towards the roadway to reduce spillage into surrounding properties.

PUBLIC SAFETY: Provision of fire protection infrastructure per Fire District Requirements; traffic control during construction shall be coordinated between the applicant, Ferndale Public Works Department and the Ferndale Police Department.

CULTURAL RESOURCES:

Inadvertent Discovery of Archaeological Resources:

Should archaeological resources (e.g., shell midden, animal remains, stone tools) be observed during project activities, all work in the immediate vicinity should stop, and the area should be secured. The Washington State Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation (Stephanie Jolivette, Local Government Archaeologist 360-586-3088) and the Lummi Nation Tribal Historic Preservation Office (Lena Tso, THPO 360-312-2257; Tamela Smart, Deputy THPO 360-312-2253) should be contacted immediately in order to help assess the situation and to determine how to preserve the resource(s). Compliance with all applicable laws pertaining to archaeological resources is required.

Inadvertent Discovery of Human Skeletal Remains on Non-Federal and Non-Tribal Land in the State of Washington (RCWs 68.50.645, 27.44.055, and 68.60.055)

“If ground disturbing activities encounter human skeletal remains during the course of construction, then all activity will cease that may cause further disturbance to those remains. The area of the find will be secured and protected from further disturbance until the State provides notice to proceed. The finding of human skeletal remains will be reported to the county medical examiner/coroner and local law enforcement in the most expeditious manner possible. The remains will not be touched, moved, or further disturbed. The county medical examiner/coroner will assume jurisdiction over the human skeletal remains and make a determination of whether those remains are forensic or non-forensic. If the county medical examiner/coroner determines the remains are non-forensic, then they will report that finding to the Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation (DAHP) who will then take jurisdiction over the remains. The DAHP will notify any appropriate cemeteries and all affected tribes of the find. The State Physical Anthropologist will make a determination of whether the remains are Indian or Non-Indian and report that finding to any appropriate cemeteries and the affected tribes. The DAHP will then handle all consultation with the affected parties as to the future preservation, excavation, and disposition of the remains” (DAHP).

Published February 21, 2024

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALES

TS No WA07000194-23-1 TO No 230334086-WA-MSI NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON CHAPTER 61.24 ET. SEQ. Grantor: KELLY HART, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust: Idaho Housing and Finance Association (which also dba HomeLoanServ) Original Trustee of the Deed of Trust: WHATCOM LAND TITLE COMPANY Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps Current Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: Idaho Housing and Finance Association dba HomeLoanServ Reference Number of the Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2019-0202263 Parcel Number: 143329 | 4005224141970000 I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on March 1, 2024, 09:00 AM, Main Entrance, Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, the undersigned Trustee, will sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable, in the form of cash, or cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of Whatcom, State of Washington, to-wit: LOT 132, PEACEFUL VALLEY, DIVISION 1, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 13 OF PLATS, PAGES 77 THROUGH 81, INCLUSIVE, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. APN: 143329 | 4005224141970000 More commonly known as 1321 KING VALLEY DR, MAPLE FALLS, WA 98266 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated February 27, 2019, executed by KELLY HART, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN as Trustor(s), to secure obligations in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. (“MERS”), as designated nominee for EVERGREEN MONEYSOURCE MORTGAGE COMPANY, Beneficiary of the security instrument, its successors and assigns, recorded February 28, 2019 as Instrument No. 2019-0202263 and the beneficial interest was assigned to Idaho Housing and Finance Association (which also dba HomeLoanServ) and recorded July 25, 2023 as Instrument Number 2023-0701725 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Whatcom County, Washington. II. No action commenced by Idaho Housing and Finance Association (which also dba HomeLoanServ), the current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrowers’ or Grantors’ default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: FAILURE TO PAY WHEN DUE THE FOLLOWING AMOUNTS WHICH ARE NOW IN ARREARS: DELINQUENT PAYMENT INFORMATION From February 1, 2023 To October 23, 2023 Number of Payments 9 $1,076.00 Total $9,684.00 LATE CHARGE INFORMATION February 1, 2023 October 23, 2023 $292.23 $292.23 PROMISSORY NOTE INFORMATION Note Dated: February 27, 2019 Note Amount $151,210.00 Interest Paid To: January 1, 2023 Next Due Date: February 1, 2023 Current Beneficiary: Idaho Housing and Finance Association (which also dba HomeLoanServ) Contact Phone No: (800) 526-7145 Address: 565 W Myrtle St., Boise, ID 83702 IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $140,201.47, together with interest as provided in the Note or other instrument secured, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. V. The above described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on March 1, 2024. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by February 19, 2024, (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before February 19, 2024 (11 days before the sale) the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustees’ fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers’ or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the February 19, 2024 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the current Beneficiary, Idaho Housing and Finance Association (which also dba HomeLoanServ) or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following address(es): ADDRESS KELLY HART 1321 KING VALLEY DR, MAPLE FALLS, WA 98266 by both first class and certified mail on September 15, 2023, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place September 16, 2023 on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustees’ Sale. X. Notice to Occupants or Tenants. The purchaser at the Trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. Notice to Borrower(s) who received a letter under RCW 61.24.031: THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. Mediation MUST be requested between the time you receive the Notice of Default and no later than 90 calendar days BEFORE the date of sale listed in the Notice of Trustee Sale. If an amended Notice of Trustee Sale is recorded providing a 45-day notice of the sale, mediation must be requested no later than 25 calendar days BEFORE the date of sale listed in the amended Notice of Trustee Sale. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you might eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Telephone: (877) 894-4663 or (800) 606-4819 Website: www.wshfc.org The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Telephone: (800) 569-4287 Website: www.hud.gov The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: (800) 606-4819 Website: www.homeownership.wa.gov Dated: October 23, 2023 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as Duly Appointed Successor Trustee By: Alan Burton, Vice President MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps 606 W. Gowe Street Kent, WA 98032 Toll Free Number: (844) 367-8456 TDD: 711 949.252.8300 For Reinstatement/Pay Off Quotes, contact MTC Financial Inc. DBA Trustee Corps Order Number 96915, Pub Dates: 1/31/2024, 2/21/2024, FERNDALE RECORD

Published January 31 & February 21, 2024

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.108 1st Ave South, Suite 450 Seattle, WA 98104 Trustee Sale No.: WA-22-943273-RM Title Order No.: 220494063-WA-MSI Reference Number of Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2020-0604110 Parcel Number(s): 4051231391800000 / 150424 Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: MARTIN PETER JOHNSON, SINGLE MAN Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: NewRez LLC, f/k/a New Penn Financial, LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing I.NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION, the undersigned Trustee, will on 3/1/2024, at 9:00 AM At the Main Entrance of the Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: LOT 62, PLAT OF BIRCH BAY VILLAGE, DIVISION 15, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 14 OF PLATS, PAGES 125 AND 126, RECORDS OF WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. More commonly known as: 8216 CHEHALIS RD, BLAINE, WA 98230 Subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 6/25/2020, recorded 6/25/2020, under Instrument No. 2020-0604110 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from MARTIN PETER JOHNSON, SINGLE MAN, as grantor(s), to OLD REPUBLIC NATIONAL TITLE INSURANCE COMPANY, as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR MORTGAGE RESEARCH CENTER, LLC DBA VETERANS UNITED HOME LOANS, ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS, as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2023-0802151 II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $59,312.36. IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $385,852.45, together with interest as provided in the Note from 9/1/2021 on, and such other costs, fees, and charges as are due under the Note, Deed of Trust, or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 3/1/2024. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 2/19/2024 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 2/19/2024 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 2/19/2024 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 9/20/2023. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You may be eligible for mediation. You have only until 90 calendar days BEFORE the date of sale listed in this Notice of Trustee Sale to be referred to mediation. If this is an amended Notice of Trustee Sale providing a 45-day notice of the sale, mediation must be requested no later than 25 calendar days BEFORE the date of sale listed in this amended Notice of Trustee Sale. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-22-943273-RM. Dated: 10/25/2023 QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION, as Trustee By: Jeff Stenman, President Trustee’s Address: QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 450, Seattle, WA 98104 For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241 Trustee Sale Number: WA-22-943273-RM Sale Line: 800-280-2832 or Login to: http://www. qualityloan.com IDSPub #0189088 1/31/2024 2/21/2024

Published January 31 & February 21, 2024

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.108 1st Ave South, Suite 450 Seattle, WA 98104 Trustee Sale No.: WA-23-965391-BB Title Order No.: 230418919-WA-MSI Reference Number of Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 2090404002 Parcel Number(s): 3903235002330000, 103903 Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: JOHN F CASTLEMAN SR. AND KIMBERLY K CASTLEMAN HUSBAND AND WIFE Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): U.S. BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS OWNER TRUSTEE FOR RCF 2 ACQUISITION TRUST Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: Selene Finance, LP I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION, the undersigned Trustee, will on 3/22/2024, at 10:00 AM At the main entrance to the Whatcom County Courthouse, located at 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of WHATCOM, State of Washington, to-wit: THE NORTH HALF OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 23, TOWNSHIP 39 NORTH, RANGE 3 EAST OF W.M., WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON; EXCEPT THE WEST 714.00 FEET THEREOF; EXCEPT A TRIANGULAR SHAPED PARCEL DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF SAID NORTHEAST QUARTER; THENCE SOUTH 89°01’20” WEST ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF SAID NORTHEAST QUARTER. A DISTANCE OF 35.00 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUING WESTERLY ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF SAID NORTHEAST QUARTER, A DISTANCE OF 460.00 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 71°24’17” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 486.53 FEET; THENCE NORTH 00°25’16” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 163.00 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING AND EXCEPT RIGHT-OF-WAY FOR EVERSON GOSHEN ROAD LYING ALONG THE EASTERLY LINE THEREOF. More commonly known as: 5857 EVERSON GOSHEN RD, BELLINGHAM, WA 98226-9591 Subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 4/14/2009, recorded 4/24/2009, under Instrument No. 2090404002 records of WHATCOM County, Washington, from JOHN F CASTLEMAN SR. AND KIMBERLY K CASTLEMAN HUSBAND AND WIFE, as grantor(s), to TD ESCROW SERVICES INC DBA T.D. SERVICE COMPANY, as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR HOME LOAN CENTER, INC., DBA LENDING TREE LOANS, A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION, ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS, as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to U.S. BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS OWNER TRUSTEE FOR RCF 2 ACQUISITION TRUST, the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 2023-0500269 II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $111,900.97. IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $369,588.38, together with interest as provided in the Note from 1/1/2020 on, and such other costs, fees, and charges as are due under the Note, Deed of Trust, or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 3/22/2024. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 3/11/2024 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 3/11/2024 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 3/11/2024 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 10/7/2023. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You may be eligible for mediation. You have only until 90 calendar days BEFORE the date of sale listed in this Notice of Trustee Sale to be referred to mediation. If this is an amended Notice of Trustee Sale providing a 45-day notice of the sale, mediation must be requested no later than 25 calendar days BEFORE the date of sale listed in this amended Notice of Trustee Sale. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-23-965391-BB. Dated: 11/13/2023 QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION, as Trustee By: Jeff Stenman, President Trustee’s Address: QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 450, Seattle, WA 98104 For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241 Trustee Sale Number: WA-23-965391-BB Sale Line: 916-939-0772 or Login to: http://www. qualityloan.com IDSPub #0189447 2/21/2024 3/13/2024

Published February 21 & March 13, 2024

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

In Re the Estate of:

BETTY RAE ROBINSON

NO. 24-4-00102-37

NON-PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.42.030

JUDGE: EVAN P. JONES

The Notice Agents named below has elected to give notice to creditors of the above-named decedent. As of the date of the filing of a copy of this notice with the court, the notice agent has no knowledge of any other person acting as notice agent or of the appointment of a personal representative of the decedent’s estate in the State of Washington. According to the records of the court as are available on the date of the filing of this notice with the court, a cause number regarding the decedent has not been issued to any other notice agent and a personal representative of the decedent’s estate has not been appointed.

Any persons having a claim against the decedent must, before the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.42.070 by serving on or mailing to the notice agent or the notice agent’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original claim with the court in which the notice agent’s declaration and oath were filed. The claim must be presented within the late of: (1) 30 days after the notice agent served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.42.020(2)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.42.050 and 11.42.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate assets and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION February 7, 2023

NOTICE AGENTS

Linda Lee Robinson

306 N. Commercial St., Ste. B

Bellingham, WA 98225

Attorney for Notice Agents:

Erin Mae Glass, WSBA #39746

Chuckanut Law Group, PLLC

306 N. Commercial St., Suite B

Bellingham, WA 98225

Published February 7, 14 & 21, 2024

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR WHATCOM COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of VERDIE L. WATSON, Deceased.

Cause No. 23-4-00790-37

Judge: EVAN P. JONES

NOTICE TO CREDITORS REGARDING VACANCY AND SUCCESSOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE (RCW 11.40.150)

The original Personal Representative of this Estate passed away creating a vacancy. The Successor Personal Representative(s) has been appointed, whose name and contact information is set forth below.

Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Successor Personal Representative(s) or the Successor Personal Representative(s)’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice by the original Personal Representative as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(b), together with the time between the creation of the vacancy and the fist publication of the vacancy and succession, as provided under RCW 11.40.150(s). If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: AUGUST 16, 2023

DATE VACANCY CREATED BY REMOVAL OF ORIGINAL PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE: 02/09/2024

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION OF NOTICE OF VACANCY: 02/21/2024

SUCCESSOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE: JAY A. WATSON

ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE: Andrew Heinz, WSBA #37086

ADDRESS FOR MAILING OR SERVICE: C/O Attorney for Personal Representative:

North Sound Law Group, PLLC, ATTN: Andrew W. Heinz, 300 North Commercial Street, Bellingham, WA 98225; Phone: 360-671-7700

Published February 21 & 28, 2024

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR WHATCOM COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of Larry Milton Brown, Deceased.

Cause No. 24-4-00093-37

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.40.030)

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication:

FEBRUARY 7, 2024

Personal Representative:

Karly Adella Young

Attorney for Personal Representative: Jessica Aurelia Carr, WSBA #43439

Address for Mailing or Service: North Sound Law Group, PLLC, 300 N. Commercial St., Bellingham, WA 98225; Phone: 360-671-7700

Published February 7, 14 & 21, 2024

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

In Re the Estates of

THERESA ANN DUPUIS,

Deceased.

NO. 24-4-00081-37

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

JUDGE: LEE GROCHMAL

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of these estates. Any person having a claim against the decedents must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedents’ probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION

02/07/2024

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Yvonne Hyde

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Erin Mae Glass, WSBA #39746

Chuckanut Law Group, PLLC

306 N. Commercial St., Suite B

Bellingham, WA 98225

Published February 7, 14 & 21, 2024

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR WHATCOM COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of JANLYNNE JEAN MCDONALD, Deceased.

Cause No.24-400118-37

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.40.030)

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication: February 14, 2024

Personal Representative: JAMES MCDONALD

Attorney for Personal Representative: Jessica Aurelia Carr, WSBA #

Address for Mailing or Service: North Sound Law Group, PLLC, 300 N. Commercial St., Bellingham, WA 98225; Phone: 360-671-7700

Published February 14, 21 & 28, 2024

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WHATCOM

In Re the Estate of

REX BOUMA, Deceased.

NO. 24-4-00126-37

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

Judge Evan P. Jones

The Administrators named below have been appointed as Co-Administrators of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Administrator or the Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of:

1. thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or

2. four months after the date of the first publication of the notice.

If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication:

Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Co-Administrators: Robert, Christopher & Melissa Bouma

c/o Nicole L. Terpstra, Attorney

709 Grover Street

Lynden, WA 98264

Attorney for the Co-Administrators:

Nicole L. Terpstra, WSBA #32974

Terpstra Law, PLLC

709 Grover Street

Lynden, WA 98264

Address for Mailing or Service:

Nicole L. Terpstra, Attorney

Terpstra Law, PLLC

709 Grover Street

Lynden, WA 98264

Court of probate proceeding and

cause number:

Whatcom County Superior Court

Cause No. 24-4-00126-37

Published February 21, 28 & March 6, 2024