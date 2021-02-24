LEGALS- February 24, 2021

FERNDALE

FERNDALE NOTICE OF NEIGHBORHOOD MEETING

Notice is hereby given that a neighborhood meeting will be held March 11, 2021, 6:00PM to discuss the proposed annexation of the Nubgaard Road Annexation area. The area is located at the north end of Storr Rd in Ferndale and is composed of 12 land parcels totaling 22AC +/-. Meeting will be held via Zoom online. To request details email Eric Weden at [email protected] or call 360-380-1363.

Published February 24 & March 3, 2021

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Ferndale Planning Commission will hold a public hearing to consider the proposed zoning text amendments described below. Pursuant to Section 14.15.050 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the pending hearing.

Notice is hereby given that the City of Ferndale is holding a virtual/telephonic Public Hearing by the Planning Commission beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. The public is highly encouraged to view and/or attend the meeting by: 1. Clicking this link: www.cityofferndale.org/pc (or copy the URL and paste into a web browser) or 2. Call-in to the Teams meeting by dialing 1 (253) 220-4085 and entering conference ID: 669 367 267#. Written comments should be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on the date preceding the meeting. For information concerning this notice or to receive the link by email please contact the Community Development Department located at 2095 Main Street in Ferndale, (360) 685-2359.

Although it is anticipated an updated order from the Governor will prohibit physical attendance at the meeting, if such order is not issued, a space will be made available at City Hall located at 2095 Main Street Second Avenue Ferndale, WA 98248.

DATE OF NOTICE: February 24, 2021

APPLICANT: City of Ferndale

PROJECT LOCATION: Citywide

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Revise legislation (FMC 18.88.030) to authorize emergency placement of shipping containers (on a temporary basis) for physical and nonphysical emergencies. Other changes may include (but are not limited to) allowing permanent placement of shipping containers in certain zones (and/or for certain uses) subject to mitigation measures such as structure design, screening, and placement.

REQUESTED ACTION(S): The City of Ferndale requests approval of the proposed changes.

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: February 24 – March 10, 2021

CONTACT: Haylie Miller, Community Development Director

Public Comment: [email protected]

Mail: P.O. Box 936 Ferndale, WA 98248

City Hall: 2095 Main Street Ferndale, WA 98248

Phone: (360) 685-2367

Published February 24, 2021

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Ferndale City Council will hold a public hearing to consider the proposed zoning text amendment described below. Pursuant to Section 14.15.050 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the pending hearing.

Notice is hereby given that the City of Ferndale is holding a virtual/telephonic Public Hearing by the City Council beginning at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, March 15, 2021. The public is highly encouraged to view and/or attend the meeting by: 1. Clicking this link: www.cityofferndale.org/your-government/city-council/ (or copy the URL and paste into a web browser) and then click on the March 15, 2021 Agenda then remote meeting notice and click on the link to join the meeting in the notice. or 2. Call-in when the Mayor announces the opening of the public hearing 360-685-2367 3. In-person at 2095 Main Street – Main Conference Room. In person attendance will be limited to 5 members of the public. Written comments should be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on the date preceding the meeting. For information concerning this notice or to receive the link by email please contact the Community Development Department located at 2095 Main Street in Ferndale, (360) 685-2359.

DATE OF NOTICE: February 24, 2021

APPLICANT: City of Ferndale

PROJECT LOCATION: City-wide (multiple zones)

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Revise the Accessory Dwelling Units (ADU’s) Ferndale Municipal Code Chapter 18.34 to offer more flexibility related to parking, owner occupancy and other regulations.

REQUESTED ACTION(S): The applicant requests approval of the zoning text amendment from the City Council.

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: February 24 – March 15, 2021

CONTACT: Haylie Miller, Community Development Director

Public Comment: [email protected]

Mail: P.O. Box 936 Ferndale, WA 98248

City Hall: 2095 Main Street Ferndale, WA 98248

Phone: (360) 685-2367

Published February 24, 2021

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Loan No: **3726 TS No: 20-4065 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON CHAPTER 61.24 RCW Grantor: Juanita Benner Current Beneficiary of Deed of Trust: U.S. Bank Trust National Association as Trustee of the Bungalow Series IV Trust Current Mortgage Servicer for the Deed of Trust: SN Servicing Corporation Current Trustee for the Deed of Trust: MICHELLE R. GHIDOTTI, ESQ. Trustee’s address is 9725 3rd Ave NE Ste 600, Seattle, WA 98115-2061 206-331-3280 Trustee’s agent for service is Gary Krohn, Reg. Agent, whose address is 9725 3rd Ave NE Ste 600, Seattle, WA 98115-2061 Phone: (206) 525-1925 If there are any questions regarding this Notice, please contact (206) 331-3280 Reference Number of Deed of Trust: 2080401663 Parcel Number(s): 390309 089477 0001 THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date on this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission Telephone: 1-877-894-HOME(1-877-894-4663) . Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development Telephone: 1-800-569-4287 Web site: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee will on 3/5/2021, at 10:00 AM at At the main entrance to the Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable, in the form of cash, or cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of Whatcom, State of Washington, to-wit: THE FOLLOWING APARTMENT(S) OF THE NAMED CONDOMINUM, INTENDED ONLY STATED USE, ACCORDING TO SURVEY MAP AND SET OF PLANS RECORDED AS NOTED (SAID SURVEY MAP SETTING FORTH AND DELINEATING A DESCRIPTION OF THE LAND AS PROVIDED IN RCW 64.32.090(1), AND ACCORDING TO CONDOMINIUM DECLARATION RECORDED AS NOTED; TOGETHER WITH THE STATED PERCENTAGE(S) OF UNDIVIDED INTEREST IN THE COMMON AREAS AND FACILITIES APPERTAINING TO SAID APARTMENT(S) FOR THE PHASE NOTED; SUBJECT HOWEVER, TO POSSIBLE PARTIAL DEFEASANCE OF THIS UNDIVIDED INTEREST UPON INCLUSION OF ANY SUBSEQUENT PHASE(S) TO THE CONDOMINIUM BY RECORDED AMENDMENT TO THE DECLARATION; AND TOGETHER WITH THAT PRO-RATA PORTION OF THE DECLARANT’S INTEREST IN THE COMMON AREAS AND FACILITIES OF THE PROPERTY IN ANY SUBSEQUENTLY ADDED PHASE(S), IF ANY; ALL AS EXPRESSLY PROVIDED FOR IN THE DECLARATION, AS IT MAY BE SO AMENDED OF RECORD; AND TOGETHER WITH THE USE OF THOSE LIMITED COMMON AREAS AND FACILITIES, IF ANY, APPERTAINING TO SAID APARTMENT(S}; INCLUDING BUT NOT NECESSARILY LIMITED TO, THE EXCLUSIVE USE OF SPECIFIC LIMITED COMMON AREAS (LCA) STATED BELOW, IF ANY, THE GENERAL LOCATIONS OF WHICH ARE SHOWN ON THE SURVEY MAP AND PLANS, BUT THE EXACT DIMENSIONS OF WHICH MAY NOT BE DEFINED; CONDOMINIUM: RASPBERRY EAST, A CONDOMINIUM USE: RESIDENTIAL VOLUME: 7 OF CONDOMINIUM PLATS, PAGES 69-72 RECORDING NO: 1643171 RECORDS OF: WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON DECLARATION RECORDED: JULY 7, 1989 RECORDING NO: 1643172 AMENDMENT; RECORDING NO: 1644799 SECOND AMENDMENT; RECORDING NO.: 891006001 THIRD AMENDMENT; RECORDING NO.: 891227201 FOURTH AMENDMENT; RECORDING NO.: 900314109 FIFTH AMENDMENT; RECORDING NO.: 900402191 SIXTH AMENDMENT; RECORDING NO.: 900607224 SEVENTH AMENDMENT; RECORDING NO.: 900730162 APARTMENT NO.: UNIT B BUILDING NO.: 7 PERCANGES(S) 4.905 PERCENT FOR PHASE: 6 SITUATED IN WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON. ABBREVIATED LEGAL DESCRIPTION: UNIT B, BLDG 7, RASPBERRY RIDGE EAST, PHASE 6, A CONDO Commonly known as: 6846 RASPBERRY DRIVE UNIT B, EVERSON, WA 98247 US which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 3/19/2008, recorded 4/11/2008, under Auditor’s File No. 2080401663, records of Whatcom County, Washington, from JUANITA BENNER, UNMARRIED WOMAN, AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY, as Grantor(s), to FIRST AMERICAN TITLE COMPANY, as Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of WELLS FARGO FINANCIAL WASHINGTON 1, INC., as Beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was assigned to U.S. Bank Trust National Association as Trustee of the Bungalow Series IV Trust as auditors file number 2020-0703472 II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: PAYMENT INFORMATION FROM 8/24/2019 THRU10/14/2020 NO.PMT 14 AMOUNT $1,380.98 TOTAL $19,333.72. BENEFICIARY’S ADVANCES, COSTS AND EXPENSES: DESCRIPTION – ADVANCE AMOUNT: 8/21/2020 Prior Servicer Corp Adv $715.33 8/21/2020 Prior Servicer Corp Adv $500.00 8/21/2020 Foreclosure Fees $26.00 10/14/2020 Late Charges $192.00 8/21/2020 Prior Servicer Late Charrge $287.94 ESTIMATED FORECLOSURE FEES & COSTS: 10/14/2020 Trustee’s Fees $990.00 08/27/2020 NOD Posting Fee $125.00 08/14/2020 Record Substitution of Trustee $18.00 04/21/2020 T.S.G. Fee $650.03 08/27/2020 Notice of Default Mailings $22.80 TOTAL DUE AS OF: 10/14/2020 $22,860.82 IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $88,991.00, together with interest as provided in the Note or other instrument secured from 7/24/2019, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Note or other instrument secured and as are provided by statute. V. The above described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 3/5/2021. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 2/22/2021, (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 2/22/2021 (11 days before the sale) the default as set forth in Paragraph III, together with any subsequent payments, late charges, advances, costs and fees thereafter due, is/are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 2/22/2021 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower, or Grantor or any Guarantors or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) at the following address(es): NAME ADDRESS JUANITA BENNER AKA JUANITA L. BENNER AKA JUANITA SANDERS 6846 RASPBERRY DR UNIT B EVERSON, WA 98247 Unknown Spouse and/or Domestic Partner of JUANITA BENNER AKA JUANITA L. BENNER AKA JUANITA SANDERS 6846 RASPBERRY DRIVE UNIT B, EVERSON, WA 98247 US by both first class and certified mail on 8/27/2020, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and on 8/27/2020 the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the grantor under the Deed of Trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the Deed of Trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. If you are a servicemember or a dependent of a servicemember, you may be entitled to certain protections under the federal Servicemembers Civil Relief Act and any comparable state laws regarding the risk of foreclosure. If you believe you may be entitled to these protections, please contact our office immediately. Additional disclaimers provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. Service of Process should be sent to: Michelle Ghidotti, Esq., c/o Gary Krohn, Reg. Agent, 9725 3rd Ave NE Ste 600, Seattle, WA 98115-2061. If there are any questions regarding this Notice, please contact (206) 331-3280. SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ONLINE AT www.nationwideposting.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: (916) 939-0772 THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. DATED: 10/19/2020 Michelle R. Ghidotti, Esq., as Successor Trustee 9725 3rd Ave NE Ste 600, Seattle, WA 98115-2061 Phone: (206) 331-3280 MICHELLE R. GHIDOTTI, ESQ., AS SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE A notary public or other officer completing this certificate verifies only the identity of the individual who signed the document, to which this certificate is attached, and not the truthfulness, accuracy, or validity of that document. State of California ) )ss County of Orange ) On 10/19/2020 before me, JEREMY ROMERO, Notary Public personally appeared MICHELLE R. GHIDOTTI, ESQ., who proved to me on the basis of satisfactory evidence to be the person(s) whose name(s) is/are subscribed to the within instrument and acknowledged to me that he/she/they executed the same in his/her/their authorized capacity(ies), and that by his/her/their signature(s) on the instrument the person(s), or the entity upon behalf of which the person(s) acted, executed the instrument. I certify under PENALTY OF PERJURY under the laws of the State of California that the foregoing paragraph is true and correct. WITNESS my hand and official seal. Signature Jeremy Romero (Seal) JEREMY ROMERO Notary Public – California Orange County Commission # 2278357 My Comm. Expires Feb 22, 2023 NPP0371916 To: FERNDALE RECORD 02/03/2021, 02/24/2021

Published February 3 & 24, 2021

PUBLIC NOTICE

The following project has been deemed an “essential facility” by Washington State Superintendent of Public Education, therefore construction will proceed as scheduled. All activity in and related to the job site will meet or exceed Washington State and local guidelines for social distancing and appropriate health protection. Contact the project manager for further details.

INVITATION TO BIDDERS: BID SET 02, BP-06.1, BP-08.2 & BP-10.1

PROJECT: Ferndale High School Replacement

LOCATION: 5830 Golden Eagle Dr; Ferndale, WA 98248

OWNER: Ferndale School District; 6041 Vista Drive; Ferndale, WA 98248; CONTACT: Mark Deebach; Phone: 360.383.9203; Email: [email protected]

GCCM: Cornerstone General Contractors, Inc; 11805 North Creek Parkway South, Ste #115; Bothell, WA 98011. CONTACT: Sam Comer; Phone: 425.481.7460; Email: [email protected]

ARCHITECT: Dykeman Inc.; 1716 West Marine View Drive; Everett, WA 98201; CONTACT: Tim Jewett; Phone: 425.259.3161; Email: [email protected]

BIDS DUE: March 25, 2021 at 2:00 PM (PST)

For the following bid packages, sealed bids must be received at Ferndale School District offices, located at 6041 Vista Drive, Ferndale, WA 98248.

BID PACKAGE; APPROXIMATE BUDGET; DESCRIPTION

BP-06.1; $300,000; Seismic Upgrades

BP-08.2; $1,700,000; Openings

BP-10.1; $3,100,000; Construction Specialties

IT IS THE INTENT OF CORNERSTONE GENERAL CONTRACTORS, INC. TO BID ON BP 06.1, BP-08.2 and BP-10.1 AS A TRADE CONTRACTOR. FOR THIS REASON, THE OWNER WILL EXCLUSIVELY MANAGE THE BIDDING PROCESS FOR THIS BID PACKAGE.

BID DOCUMENTS: Plans and specifications are available at Builders Exchange at www.bxwa.com under Cornerstone General Contractor’s Inc, http://www.bxwa.com/bxwa_toc/private/357.html, Projects Bidding (no password required).

BONDS: For all bids that exceed $300,000 a Performance and Payment Bond is required. Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total bid is required for ALL bids that exceed $300,000.

PREBID MEETING: DATE/TIME: Wednesday March 10, 2021 at 2:00pm (PST)

To respect social distancing guidelines, the pre-bid meeting will be held online via Zoom. Please contact Sam Comer via phone 425.481.7460 or email [email protected] to obtain zoom meeting information.

Site visits are permitted by appointment only. Please contact Sam Comer via phone 425.481.7460 or email [email protected] to set up a site visit appointment.;

SITE LOCATION: 5830 Golden Eagle Dr; Ferndale, WA 98248

*Bidders are encouraged to attend pre-bid meeting, but this is not mandatory.

TRADE UNIONS: Trade Contractor recognizes Cornerstone has an agreement with the following union: Pacific Northwest Regional Council of Carpenters. In accordance with RCW 39.10.380 Subcontractor Bidding Procedure, Trade Contractors shall be obligated and bound to such agreements for work claimed by the Carpenters Union. Should any of Trade Contractor work (including work of lower tier subcontractors) be claimed by this Union, Subcontractor will enter into an agreement with this Union for performance of the claimed work on this project.

SCOPE: See Section 002410 – General Scope of Work and Section 002413 – Specific Scope of Work.

NOTES: Cornerstone General Contractors Inc. is acting as a construction manager for the Ferndale School District, not as a general contractor on this project. For this reason, all rules for public bidding must be followed by all contractors bidding these packages. Bids must be submitted as indicated in the Instructions to Bidders. Faxed bids, bids which are not on the proper bid form, and bids that do not fulfill the requirements of the Instructions to Bidders, cannot be accepted. All bids shall remain valid for a period of 90 calendar days. Refer to RCW 39.10.380, Cornerstone General Contractors has a labor agreement with the Pacific Northwest Regional Council of Carpenters.

Cornerstone supports a strong, balanced workforce that includes minorities, women, veterans, and LGBTQ+ who reflect the local communities we serve in Western Washington. To achieve equitable and inclusive opportunities, we are committed to eliminating barriers for all.

Member of AGC of Washington.

Contractor’s license: #CORNEGC970J3.

Published February 24 & March 3, 2021

The following project has been deemed an “essential facility” by Washington State Superintendent of Public Education, therefore construction will proceed as scheduled. All activity in and related to the job site will meet or exceed Washington State and local guidelines for social distancing and appropriate health protection. Contact the project manager for further details.

INVITATION TO BIDDERS: BID SET 02

PROJECT: Ferndale High School Replacement

LOCATION: 5830 Golden Eagle Dr; Ferndale, WA 98248

OWNER: Ferndale School District; 6041 Vista Drive; Ferndale, WA 98248; CONTACT: Mark Deebach; Phone: 360.383.9203; Email: [email protected]

GCCM: Cornerstone General Contractors, Inc; 11805 North Creek Parkway South, Ste #115; Bothell, WA 98011. CONTACT: Sam Comer; Phone: 425.481.7460; Email: [email protected]

ARCHITECT: Dykeman Inc.; 1716 West Marine View Drive; Everett, WA 98201; CONTACT: Tim Jewett; Phone: 425.259.3161; Email: [email protected]

BIDS DUE: March 24, 2021 at 2:00 PM (PST)

For the following bid packages, sealed bids must be received at Ferndale School District offices, located at 6041 Vista Drive, Ferndale, WA 98248.

BID PACKAGE; APPROXIMATE BUDGET; DESCRIPTION

BP-04.1; $700,000; Masonry

BP-06.2; $2,300,000; Casework & Finish Carpentry

BP-07.1; $2,000,000; Metal Panels, Siding & Flashings

BP-07.2; 900,000; Roofing

BP-09.1; $4,400,000; Metal Framing & GWB

BP-09.2; $1,300,000; Acoustical Ceilings & Treatments

BP-09.3; $200,000; Carpet

BP-09.4; $300,000; Resilient

BP-09.5; $200,000; Wood Athletic Flooring

BP-09.6; $400,000; Tiling

BP-09.7; $700,000; Painting, Coatings & Sealants

BP-11.1; $1,600,000; Food Service

BP-32.1; $1,600,000; Athletic Field Development

BP-32.2; $900,000; Landscape & Irrigation

BID DOCUMENTS: Plans and specifications are available at Builders Exchange at www.bxwa.com under Cornerstone General Contractor’s Inc, http://www.bxwa.com/bxwa_toc/private/357.html, Projects Bidding (no password required).

BONDS: For all bids that exceed $300,000 a Performance and Payment Bond is required. Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total bid is required for ALL bids that exceed $300,000.

PREBID MEETING: DATE/TIME: Wednesday March 10, 2021 at 2:00pm (PST)

To respect social distancing guidelines, the pre-bid meeting will be held online via Zoom. Please contact Sam Comer via phone 425.481.7460 or email [email protected] to obtain zoom meeting information.

Site visits are permitted by appointment only. Please contact Sam Comer via phone 425.481.7460 or email [email protected] to set up a site visit appointment.;

SITE LOCATION: 5830 Golden Eagle Dr; Ferndale, WA 98248

*Bidders are encouraged to attend pre-bid meeting, but it is not mandatory.

TRADE UNIONS: Trade Contractor recognizes Cornerstone has an agreement with the following union: Pacific Northwest Regional Council of Carpenters. In accordance with RCW 39.10.380 Subcontractor Bidding Procedure, Trade Contractors shall be obligated and bound to such agreements for work claimed by the Carpenters Union. Should any of Trade Contractor work (including work of lower tier subcontractors) be claimed by this Union, Subcontractor will enter into an agreement with this Union for performance of the claimed work on this project.

SCOPE: See Section 002410 – General Scope of Work and Section 002413 – Specific Scope of Work.

NOTES: Cornerstone General Contractors Inc. is acting as a construction manager for the Ferndale School District, not as a general contractor on this project. For this reason, all rules for public bidding must be followed by all contractors bidding these packages. Bids must be submitted as indicated in the Instructions to Bidders. Faxed bids, bids which are not on the proper bid form, and bids that do not fulfill the requirements of the Instructions to Bidders, cannot be accepted. All bids shall remain valid for a period of 90 calendar days. Refer to RCW 39.10.380, Cornerstone General Contractors has a labor agreement with the Pacific Northwest Regional Council of Carpenters.

Cornerstone supports a strong, balanced workforce that includes minorities, women, veterans, and LGBTQ+ who reflect the local communities we serve in Western Washington. To achieve equitable and inclusive opportunities, we are committed to eliminating barriers for all.

Member of AGC of Washington.

Contractor’s license: #CORNEGC970J3.

Published February 24 & March 3, 2021

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR SPOKANE COUNTY

Estate of:

DONALD ROSS CULVER,

Deceased.

CASE NO. 21-4-00106-32

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE

The above Court has appointed the undersigned as Co-Personal Representatives of Decedent’s estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must present the claim: (a) Before the time when the claim would be barred by any applicable statute of limitations, and (b) In the manner provided in RCW 11.40.070: (i) By filing the original of the claim with the foregoing Court and (ii) By serving on or mailing to me at the address below a copy of the claim. The claim must be presented by the later of: (a) Thirty (30) days after I served or mailed this Notice as provided in RCW 11.40.020(1)(c), or (b) Four (4) months after the date of first publication of this Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time period, the claim will be forever barred except as provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective for claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication of this Notice: February 24, 2021

/s/ KEVIN GUY CULVER, DANELLE RENE DENSON, Co-Personal Representatives

c/o Gregory L. Decker, WSBA 9116

DECKER LAW OFFICES

1919 N. 3rd Street,

Coeur d’Alene, ID 83814

(509) 924-0303

[email protected]

Published February 24, March 3 & 10, 2021